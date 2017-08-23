Dontnod are developing a new narrative adventure game

Bandai Namco and Dontnod have teamed up to create a new narrative adventure game. Details are slim, and even the name is being kept under wraps, but the Life is Strange developer has been working on the game since 2016.

The unnamed project will be set in a fictional US city and, not unlike Life is Strange, will feature quite a lot of investigating. Like Vampyre, however, it’s being developed by a different team, and it won’t get in the way of Life is Strange 2’s development.

"Obviously, with a studio like Dontnod, you can expect triple-A quality,” Hervé Hoerdt, Bandai Namco’s VP of marketing and digital told MCV. “You can expect a very emotional experience, and this is what we were looking for, like with some kind of investigation and going deep into the psychology of the characters, and giving emotion to the player. This is what we're aiming for with this partnership."

More details, including platforms and story, will be announced in 2018.