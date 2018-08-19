Turn-based tactics RPG Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark is out now

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, a turn-based RPG being developed by 6 Eyes, is in Early Access now. After its successful Kickstarter, our writer Lauren Morton checked out how it was coming along back in March. She said, "Fell Seal's current demo includes 11 story missions and the option to replay most of the maps as random encounters. In true JRPG style, it also features fantasy monsters, bumbling henchmen, and a haughty antagonist with a terrible haircut. The protagonists, by way of contrast, stray a good deal from the plucky heroes of the coming-of-age tale I expected to find."

Since then it's been added to, and if you pick up the current version you'll get 21 story encounters and 30 optional encounters to play through, and you'll have access to over 25 playable classes and 200 abilities.

Fell Seal should be leaving Early Access in about six months. Head to Steam for more details.