Try Battlefront's Outer Rim DLC free this weekend

Star Wars Battlefront's Outer Rim DLC will be free to try this weekend, starting Friday 13—an omen? I do find myself wondering about the current player count in a big-budget shooter so maligned for being shallow. A free trial for Star Wars Day was one thing, but demos for DLC feels like a step up from the normal marketing grind.

The trial runs until May 15 and includes all four Outer Rim maps, Extraction mode and the heroes Nien Nunb and Greedo. 'Hero' might be pushing it, considering Greedo's claim to fame is being one-shotted in a bar. Not included are Outer Rim weapons and Star Cards.

When we stuck our head in on Outer Rim, the lore was all there but blasting 'em was light as ever. Who knows, though? Perhaps a trip to Tatooine will whet your appetite for Bespin and Lando Calrissian in June.