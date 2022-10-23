Trombone Champ, but it's the Liz Truss resignation speech

Audio player loading…

Sometimes, when things are bad, all you can do is laugh.

So it is with Trombone Champ (opens in new tab), comedically absurd rhythm game (and Chris' game of the year contender (opens in new tab)) which is apparently guaranteed to make us laugh no matter what we do with it. At first we were just laughing at silly charts of famous songs. Now we're laughing at world events.

Naturally, the trombone champ chart/disaster du jour is a of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation speech. Truss came into office on 6 September 2022 and will now resign, a little more than a month later, holding the dubious honor of becoming the shortest-tenured Prime Minister in the history of the UK.

Trombone Champ has given us some real delights in the past month. First we had rhythm game required-listening Megalovania (opens in new tab), straight off the Undertale soundtrack. Then we had actual trombone professionals (opens in new tab) at the Philadelphia Orchestra being terrible at Trombone Champ. Most recently, we had the Final Fantasy legend rock-operatic bombast of One Winged Angel (opens in new tab), but with trombone toots. Now we have Liz Truss.

I am reminded in many ways of a favorite Niels Bohr quote: "Some subjects are so serious that one can only joke about them." (The subject is trombones.)

Worth noting that this video is AutoToot (opens in new tab) enabled, so it's not a human scoring all those perfecto notes. It is a robot. Just like Liz Truss, who I have on good authority was built by serpent people in a cavern deep beneath the Earth.