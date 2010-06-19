Trine 2 screenshots: activate your frog exaggerator

Trine was a too-often overlooked gem: an ingenious, inventive physics platformer with some stunning vistas and neat tri-player puzzles. Sadly, it also had a difficulty level that erratically jolted between pleasant and torturous. Thankfully, they're taking another stab at it: as the trailer and screens below show. Trine 2 will bring back the first game's three classes - Warrior, Thief and Wizard - but you can now play with your friends online. The first game only allowed you to play on the same PC, which was cosy but rather inconvenient. If they can also make the Warrior more useful, and the Thief less dominant, it should be a lovely jaunt.

Andrea Varotsis