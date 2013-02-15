Popular

Tribes: Ascend Game of the Year update adds new weapon and maps

By

Not content with completely shifting the game purchasing paradigm , Hi-Rez have also announced a new content update that will arrive today alongside the "single purchase" option. It brings new maps, a new weapon, turret shields to enhance Generator battles, and additional physics options for custom servers.

Six new maps have been added; three for CTF, and three for Arena. Bella Omega makes a return, hopefully free from the Generator problems that prompted its original removal. There's also Canyon Crusade Revival, a remade version of the classic Tribes map.

The new weapon is the Shocklance, a secondary slot item available to all classes. It does higher damage from behind, which should prompt some close-range balletic jetpacking to manoeuvre yourself into position.

Of course, the patch's biggest change is the Game of the Year unlock itself, giving all existing weapons, maps and perks for a single price. That price is £20.99 for new players, and £13.99 for existing VIPs.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments