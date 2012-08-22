Transformers: Fall of Cybertron PC won't get Australian release: "no info. It's just not available" say Acti

If you were planning on transforming and rolling out with Activision's Transformers: Fall of Cybertron on PC we hope you have a backup plan. Unfortunately, Activision have confirmed that Australian PC owners will be unable to play Optimus Prime and Co's latest outing.

A media release announcing Transformers: Fall of Cybertron's launch was sent to outlets today and was soon followed by an updated version with PC references removed and a note stating: "Please be advised that TRANSFORMERS: FALL OF CYBERTRON will not be available on PC in Australia."

I contacted an Activision representative to ask why Australian PC gamers wouldn't see the game released on their platform of choice and were simply told: "No info, it's just not available."

This is an unfortunate development, considering the game's broad appeal and the way publishers have complained in the past about imports eating into their profits. That's all well and good, but if you're not even going to release a title like this then what choice do Australian PC gamers have?