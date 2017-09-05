Trailmakers is Beseige with cars, planes, and whatever else you can make

In development by the Copenhagen-based Flashbulb Games, Trailmakers is an vehicle construction game in the style of something like Besiege. Using modular pieces, you throw together wheeled and jet-propelled machines of your own creation with few limitations.

There's a sandbox mode, of course, but you'll also be able to play Trailmakers in "Expedition" mode, where you try to navigate across the map by building and modifying vehicles that overcome the obstacles you face, like super heavy winds, or long gaps that you need to jump across. Both modes will have eight-player multiplayer.

Trailmakers should hit Early Access on Steam at the end of this year. Hear me chat with creative director Mikkel Thorsted in the video above.