Total War: Warhammer’s Call of the Beastmen expansion introduces Minotaurs

As Andy reported last week, Total War: Warhammer will welcome its latest expansion, Call of the Beastmen, this month on July 28. Filling the hooves of a “Chaos-tainted horde race”, players will steer the titular Beastmen—aka the Beastlords—as they field “half-human aberrations and colossal beasts in battle,” so says add-on's Steam page.

Minotaurs fall into the former camp as horned, muscle-bound, man-cum-bull-like beasts who probably shouldn’t be messed with. See:

"To a Minotaur the battlefield is a place of maddening excess and before long the scent of gore drives them into a blood-drenched frenzy," says the narrator of the tier 3, 4 and 5 infantry units. "Useful for their violent impact, Minotaurs that succumb to the blood greed are the most feral of animals. As such, Beastlords must deploy these powerful monstrous infantry wisely."

When Total War: Warhammer's Call of the Beastmen expansion lands in ten days, it’ll add Beastlords to the Grand Campaign, and will also bring with it a new ten hour-long story segment named An Eye For An Eye.

Two new Legendary Lords await prospective players too, not to mention a range of heroes, enemies and magic—the latter of which can be seen via this video posted on the game’s official Facebook page over the weekend.

Call of the Beastmen is due to launch July 28 on Steam for £13.99/$18.99/17,49€.