Popular

Total War: Warhammer gets first in-engine trailer

By

Total War Warhammer 1

Here, then, is our first taste of Creative Assembly's Total War: Warhammer. It's not in-game footage—rather an "in-engine" rendered cinematic representation—but nevertheless shows an impressive amount of carnage and destruction as the various monsters, magicks and hulking meat-slabs all have at each other.

It'll be an interesting shake-up of the now familiar Total War formula. Where historical armies tend to offer specific bonuses focused around tactical archetypes, the Warhammer universe means meaningful divergence centred around the very make-up and abilities of each faction.

We must now cast our eyes forward to July 30, which is the date CA will release a developer walkthrough of 'The Battle of Blackfire Pass'. It's one of the game's "unique quest battles," and will be the first public showing of the game in action. As for a release date? There isn't one yet.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments