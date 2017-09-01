Total War: Warhammer 2's Skaven race are like "science nerds who have gone off the reservation"

We grabbed a few minutes with lead designer Richard Aldridge of Total War: Warhammer 2 at PAX West to discuss the new race, The Skaven. When asked which high-school clique the Skaven would belong to, he didn't miss a beat: "I reckon they'd be the science nerds," he said.

Watch the full interview above to learn how the mad scientist rodents have been reimagined from their tabletop origins. Total War: Warhammer 2 is coming out this month, on September 28.

