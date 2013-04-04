Torment: Tides of Numenera secures Chris Avellone, releases second screenshot

I think inXile might be planning to steadily release screenshot after screenshot of Torment: Tides of Numenera until this site is naught but a gallery of lovely 2D art. Well it won't work, dammit! Still, this one gets a mention because, 1) it's a much nicer picture than the previous preview of the dark, creepy, decidedly organic Bloom, and 2) it coincides with news that Obsidian's Chris Avellone, lead designer on Planescape: Torment, has been drafted to help with the game.

Avellone's inclusion was dependant on the Kickstarter bid hitting its $3.5 million stretch goal. That's now been achieved, with the game currently at over $3.6 million, and still with 33 hours to go.

"He'll have two primary roles," inXile wrote , back when they announced Avellone's potential involvement. "First, he will be reviewing and providing feedback on all creative elements of the game, including the story, characters, and areas. His input will be invaluable as a resource to Colin in further detailing the creative vision for the game. Second, he'll be designing and writing an eighth companion for the game, working with Colin and Monte to craft a companion ideal for both Torment and the Ninth World of Numenera."

As for the screenshot, it's of the Sagus Cliffs, and was released specifically to show the game's environmental range. The full, enlargeable version is below.