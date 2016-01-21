Torment: Tides of Numenera beta begins today

After the Torment: Tides of Numenera beta was delayed past the end of last year, a forum post by inXile has finally fixed a date: today, January 21. Most of us will have to wait till January 26 when it appears on Early Access, however—the first wave of keys will only be going out to Kickstarter backers who pledged $75-plus. If that's you, all the necessary instructions will be emailed along with the code.

The beta will start from the beginning of the game and last about 10 hours, incorporating the first major location, the ancient city of Sagus Cliffs. I'm always a bit perplexed by beta access to story-driven RPGs. Personally, I'd rather have the polished story in one heady dose than stumble through a buggy first chapter subject to change, but it's worked for the likes of Divinity: Original Sin, so it's clearly not a problem for everyone.

Torment might just hit its latest release window after all.