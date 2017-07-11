Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD will be removed from Steam next week

Released in 2012, Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD was a fairly underwhelming throwback to the classic PS1-era Tony Hawk games. It combined the original Tony Hawk Pro Skater with its sequel, before eventually releasing maps and a few other elements from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 as DLC.

If that's a piece of gaming history you need to have in your Steam library, then you'd better act quick: according to a Steam announcement, it's being delisted on July 17. No reason was given, though given the prevalence of licensed music in these games, it's most likely got something to do with that.

To add incentive, the game is currently going for 80 percent less than usual – $1.99 down from $9.99, though the DLC pack is still $4.99.

For that price you can barely go wrong, though resident skating game enthusiast Mat Paget warned in a recent story that it's not really very good: "Anyone familiar with the series will quickly learn that everything about it feels off. The control of the skateboard, the available levels, and the soundtrack are not what you want from a game called Pro Skater in any way. It's an astounding disappointment."

Here's what it looks like in action: