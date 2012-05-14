Tomb Raider delayed until 2013

Oh dear, Lara's gotten a bit lost. A post on the Tomb Raider forums spotted by CVG says that the game's been delayed until the start of 2013. It was initially due to come out in Autumn. "We're doing things that are completely new to Tomb Raider in this game and the additional development time will allow us to put the finishing touches into the game and polish it to a level that you deserve," writes Crystal Dynamics studio head Darrell Gallagher.

The Tomb Raider reboot will have Lara fighting for survival on a mysterious island. If anything, the delay will give the wildlife a few months of respite before she charges in and starts wanging arrows everywhere. Find out more about Lara's new adventure in our Tomb Raider preview and get a closer look in these Tomb Raider screenshots .