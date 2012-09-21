Today's other news: Mass Effect 3 weekend event, Assassin's Creed 3 diary, trains, and more

In today's news we didn't post: Mass Effect 3's next weekend event , a new Assassin's Creed 3 dev diary , and a train ride with the internet irony squad. Also today, Torchlight II was released . Between that, Borderlands 2, Black Mesa Source, and FTL, it's a wonder no one here has suddenly come down with the flu or been temporarily crippled by a freak spelunking accident. Much more below.

That's today's list! Feel free to share any other PC gaming news we may have skipped.