Today's best SSD deal: this Crucial P1 500GB SSD is only $53, its lowest price ever

With Cyber Monday right around the corner, Amazon is wasting no time dropping a sale on a 500GB Crucial SSD for $53 during its latest round of deals. The Crucial P1 500GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD usually goes $67 and was as low as $60 a few months ago, so it's now the cheapest it has ever been.

We have weighed heavily in the HDD vs SSD debate , favoring SSDs because of their speed and reliability (vs their increased price). They make better boot drives and can cut down on load times on games dramatically. The Crucial P1 500GB SSD offers read/write speeds of 2,000/1,700 MB/s making it a decent storage solution. The 1TB version of this SSD costs over double this amount, and is pretty much sold out at most places. if you're desperate for the 1TB drive you can try the 3rd party vendors on Amazon, which can be a little hit-or-miss.

This easy to install drive comes with data transfer software to help move your files from your old HDD to your fancy new SSD. Even if you decide to keep your larger HDD for your media files, the benefits of making the SDD your boot drive will mean you can load up into Windows more quickly, and programmes are less likely to crap out on you. Most prebuilt systems end up using a hybrid solution SSD/HDD for their storage, as it's cheaper. You can always check out our best SSD for gaming page to see how the P1 compares to some of our favorites.

