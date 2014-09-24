Titanfall: IMC Rising out tomorrow, new trailer out today

A hidden bootlegging colony, a robotics research base and an underground bunker. What do they all have in common? They'll soon all be filled with parkouring pilots and their robo-pals. Respawn has announced the release date for IMC Rising, the third and final DLC pack for Titanfall. The pack's three new maps will all be available from 25 September—or tomorrow, as it's also known. You can see the maps in action courtesy of a new trailer.

With this release, Titanfall's paid-for content plans come to an end. It will be interesting to see what's next for the acrobatic FPS. Is more free support planned, or will Respawn move on to their next game?