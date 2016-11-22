Titanfall 2's first free DLC expansion arrives next week

Respawn Entertainment has announced that the first Titanfall 2 DLC package, Angel City's Most Wanted, will be out on November 30. It will include a new map, a new weapon, Titan customization kits, a new pilot execution move, and more. It will also coincide with the launch of the Titanfall 2 in-game store, although the studio reiterated that it will only offer cosmetic items, and everything in the DLC bundle will be free for all players.

"Currently, our launch communication has been focused on addressing bug and balancing feedback, promoting Titanfall 2, and amplifying the incredible critical and fan reactions. We’ve heard your concerns loud and clear about the longevity of Titanfall 2 and what’s next for future content. Today we are starting that conversation," the announcement says.

"First let’s look at the big picture and make a crucial point about our DLC vision crystal clear: All maps, modes, weapons—anything that has effect on gameplay—will be free for all players that bought Titanfall 2. We believe that in order to maintain a healthy community we shouldn’t be segmenting players behind paywalls for these things."

Angel City's Most Wanted will include:

Angel City map: A fan favorite map from Titanfall 1 is reborn for Titanfall 2. (Fans that pre-ordered Titanfall 2 will get access to the Angel City map starting on November 30. All other players will get access to the Angel City map starting on December 3rd.)

Ion Titan Kit: Refraction Lens - Splitter Rifle splits 5 ways

- When doomed, Ronin phases out of danger Pilot Execution: Inner Pieces - Phase into an unsuspecting victim

The in-game store will enable players to purchase skins, camos, and Prime Titans for "a modest price," but Respawn emphasized that it will go no further than that. "We will have no in-game currency exchange. No locked loot boxes, crafting shards or pay-to-win weaponry. No RNG. If you see something you like, you buy it and that’s it. These in no way effect stats and are purely cosmetic," the announcement says. "We will have two Prime Titans available at launch. They have new chassis and assassinations but function the exact same way as their original counterparts."

Beyond this DLC release, Respawn promised more updates and events including double XP weekends, social media giveaways, and "game mode twists" that will encourage (or force) players to come at the game in new and different ways. "We’ve got more that we’re working through but isn’t ready for prime time just yet," it said. "What I hope you’ll take away from this as that this is just the start. We are committed to supporting Titanfall 2 for the long haul and look forward to taking this journey with you."

Update: The post originally credited the announcement to Titanfall 2 publisher Electronic Arts.