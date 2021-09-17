Titan Quest and Jagged Alliance are free to keep right now

THQ Nordic is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a Steam sale, so you can currently grab a bunch of the publisher's titles for cheap. Better still, two classic PC games from the THQ Nordic catalogue are being offered for free: Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition .

That edition of Titan Quest is actually the overhauled 2016 edition, so the action-RPG is a pretty decent experience by today's standards. It features "restored and improved" multiplayer, support for a range of resolutions and a host of other improvements over the 2006 original.

As for Jagged Alliance, that 1994 turn-based strategy is pretty much untouched, though it does include the standalone expansion Deadly Games. It's a classic of the genre and well-worth a playthrough if you're starved of XCOM-likes. Both games will be free until September 23, so you'd better add them to your account before that deadline.