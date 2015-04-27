Tim Schafer recommends Broken Age players start over from the beginning

The second half of Broken Age will be released to the public tomorrow, and Double Fine boss Tim Schafer says that instead of leaping directly into it, it would probably be best if everyone started over from the beginning. Not that you'll have to—saved games from Act One will import into Act Two—but it's been more than a year since the first part came out, and there's a lot going on in the second half that ties back to the first.

"There are just so many hints and story set ups that happen in Act 1 that you need to remember for Act 2 to make sense. Plus, achievements!" Schafer wrote in the latest Kickstarter update. "Anyway, whatevs. You don't have to start over. That's just my recommendation. I'm like that waiter that tells you how to eat your food. No actual legal authority, but you know he's right about the ponzu sauce."

He also said that this isn't "the final word" on the game. "There's another documentary episode coming, and probably more updates. Plus, I think I left my jacket at your house," he continued. "But this is a huge milestone—shipping the game!—so lets raise a spoonful of flavored nutritional paste and toast to Vella and Shay, and to Broken Age—the game that we all made together."

Backers actually have access to the game today. The rest of you can pass the time until tomorrow with our review, which—spoilers ahead—declares that Broken Age is "not a particularly great capital-a Adventure." (It also contains some actual game-related spoilers, so read at your own risk.)