TikTok roleplayers have made a viral game out of trading with capitalism cats

By Jody Macgregor
published

Khajiit has wares if you have 4 dabloons.

M'aiq the Liar, a khajiit
(Image credit: Bethesda)
Audio player loading…

Roleplaying is popular on TikTok, though normally it means someone dresses up in cosplay to make a video where they welcome you to their fantasy tavern (opens in new tab), or maybe offer you a quest (opens in new tab). Over the last month, a new kind of roleplaying trend has overtaken the platform. It's called "dabloons", and the hashtag has over 730 million views (opens in new tab).

TikToker Sweezy (opens in new tab) claims the credit for starting it, having posted a slideshow (opens in new tab) that offers the hungry viewer a hamburger and ends with the punchline that it'll cost you "4 dabloons", as demanded by a cat holding up four claws. (An image that had previously become a meme on Instagram (opens in new tab).) Others continued the gag with slideshows and videos offering bowls of fresh stew, soup, or entire RPG shopping experiences (opens in new tab), while yet others featured cats and other characters (opens in new tab), but mostly cats, who handed out the imaginary currency instead.

Soon players were keeping track of their wealth and inventory in the Notes app, on paper character sheets, or making entire dabloon accountancy spreadsheets (opens in new tab). And where there's wealth, there's crime. 

That includes muggers who demand the viewers' dabloons (opens in new tab), self-declared dabloon launderers (opens in new tab), and counterfeiters whose too-good-to-be-true offers are revealed to be fake at the videos' end. Apparently there are dabloon assassins out there as well? An entire economy complete with its own black market has sprung up, as documented by this warning of the inflation that will surely follow (opens in new tab).

If you're baffled by all this you're not alone. A substantial number of videos on the hashtag come from people who are bemused by the whole nonsensical situation (opens in new tab). But the internet's always been a place where people will take anything "ha ha only serious", where anything can accrue a bunch of made-up rules and become a game overnight. Like The Game (opens in new tab), which you just lost.

It can't be long now until the dabloons people start asking questions. They've created an imaginary economy, but how are dabloons any less made-up than cryptocurrency? For that matter, how are dabloons less made-up than any money that isn't handed out by an internet cat? Capitalism is all just a game of let's pretend we play along with, when you like really think about it, man.

See more

Anyway, in the meantime I hear there's a lady dressed up in cosplay who has items for sale (opens in new tab) at competitive prices that haven't yet been affected by the dabloon inflation crisis.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games (opens in new tab). He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun (opens in new tab), The Big Issue, GamesRadar (opens in new tab), Zam (opens in new tab), Glixel (opens in new tab), Five Out of Ten Magazine (opens in new tab), and Playboy.com (opens in new tab), whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

See comments