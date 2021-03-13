Thwart an evil AI, or betray your friends, in the First Class Trouble playtest

Upcoming social deduction party game First Class Trouble is running a playtest via Steam right now ahead of its Early Access launch later this month. Developers Invisible Walls have also rolled out a retro-style PSA about life aboard the giant space liner where the game is set. In First Class Trouble players are either humans trying to shut down a murderous artificial intelligence or humanoid robots intent on murdering everyone else before they can do that. It's your classic social deduction setup.

You can apply to join the playtest by checking out its Steam page and clicking Request Access.

First Class Trouble's visuals have a retro tinge—I'm especially fond of the carpets—but they're pretty familiar to those who know what they're looking for. There's the kind of murdering you expect from games like this, the kind of high fidelity cocktail attire that makes Spy Party so beloved, or that made The Ship an old stalwart of the Source Engine days. But it also has the objective-based gameplay people love in Among Us or Project Winter.

You can find First Class Trouble on Steam or on its official website.