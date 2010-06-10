This week on TechRadar

Highlights of the tech news coverage over at TechRadar.com .
- Microsoft's TechEd 2010: The Highlights - a look at some of the features being added in the first Windows 7 Service Pack and other news from the TechEd 2010 event.
- Microsoft: IE9 will prove that hardware matters - can Internet Explorer 9 be any good? Microsoft chat to Tech Radar about how their approach differs to rivals Firefox and Chrome.
- Make Windows leaner, cleaner and faster - for more help dealing with Microsoft here and now, here's a handy guide to getting Windows to run smoother.
- 5 forgotten technologies we should be thankful for - a round-up of a few technologies that could have changed the PC forever.
- Britain 'to have best superfast broadband network in Europe' - music to the ears of online gamers and those who get their games through digital distribution services.