This Week in PC Gaming: Deathloop, Aragami 2, and the Top 100

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it.

The week Deathloop does its live, die, and repeat thing while Eastward will have you ride trains and use flame throwers. Become a game detective in Gamedec and do cool ninja stuff in Aragame 2.

The PC gaming forecast is all about the PC Gamer Top 100 games you can (and should) play right now,

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.