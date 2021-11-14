This Week in PC Gaming: Battlefield 2042, Grow: Song of the Evertree and Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or world war three, whatever comes first.

This week we're talking about futuristic warfare in Battlefield 2042, solving a who dun it in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One and reconnecting with nature in Grow: Song of the Evertree.

The PC gaming forecast is all about Forza Horizon 5's seasonal changes, which are about as seasonal as seasonal updates get. We'll also get a special visit from a chonky boy.