Popular

This week in PC Gaming: Apex Season 10, Evo 2021 Online, and Death Trash

By

The return of the world's largest kick fest and we say goodbye to a real one.

This Week in PC Gaming
(Image credit: Future)

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

This week we look at a trio of awesome indie games full of gore and empathy. A brand new legend emerges in Season 10 of Apex Legends, and EVO 2021 Online kicks later this week, where you can watch digital black belts duke it out from the safety of your computer screen.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

Jorge Jimenez
Jorge Jimenez

Jorge Jimenez is a Hardware Writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, you can find Jorge streaming bad games with his dog or binge-watching an irresponsible amount of superhero TV shows. 
See comments