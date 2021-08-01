This week in PC Gaming: Apex Season 10, Evo 2021 Online, and Death Trash

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

This week we look at a trio of awesome indie games full of gore and empathy. A brand new legend emerges in Season 10 of Apex Legends, and EVO 2021 Online kicks later this week, where you can watch digital black belts duke it out from the safety of your computer screen.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.