This stunning model of Genshin Impact's Liyue Harbor took 1,000 hours to build

From rolling hills and misty peaks to quaint and colourful anime towns, Genshin Impact is undeniably a gorgeous game. For one group of Chinese fans, the game's visual style was striking enough that they decided to spend 1000 hours painstakingly rebuilding Liyue Harbor as a stunning scale model.

Appearing on Chinese video streaming site Bilibili (and subsequently shared to Reddit), the incredible build seems to have taken the team two months of work to complete. The full video explains how the model harbour was put together by 3D printing hundreds of fences, bridges, pathways and buildings—cleaning up the prints and painting them before putting everything together in one massive assembly.

Handily summarised in English by a Reddit commenter, the team had to come up with some odd workarounds. Without official 3D assets to pull from, the builders used in-game character heights as reference when putting together their own components. Plans to use a massive canvas or LED screen for the backdrop also fell short, leading to the blue-screen background in the final clip.

Sadly, most of us will have to settle for not having out homes taken over by sprawling anime harbours. We've got the definitive character tier-list for Genshin Impact proper, along with a photography guide for the game's new Kurious Kamera challenges.

Cheers, PCGamesN.