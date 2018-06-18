This Steam page lets you check how much money you've spent on video games

Bad news: it's now possible to see how much money you've ever spent on Steam. Spotted by Venture Beat, the official Steam tool adds up every cent you've ever spent on the storefront and displays the total in USD. Similar tools exist, such as Steam Calculator, though that tool only estimates the worth of your account: this one tells you, to the cent, how much you've spent.

The Steam tool also has one other important caveat: it won't include codes you've redeemed. So if you've received a code in a bundle, or purchased one by a third-party, that price won't be included: this strictly adds up the money you've spent on Steam, and you'll probably find that all of those sales – you know, the ones where you buy games cheaply that you never get around to playing – add up.

I'm not even going to tell you how much I've spent. Folk on the PC Gamer staff have spent as much as $5,000 on video games through the service. Anyway, you can access the stupid little tool right here.