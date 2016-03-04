This Stardew Valley planning tool is exactly what your farm needs

There are only so many hours in a day when playing Stardew Valley, so wasting precious time thinking about where every seed should be planted and where each road should be paved isn't the best idea. What's more, it can take a very long time until you're ready to fill all that space, and short-term farming decisions could lead to long-term disarray (as our reviewer soon discovered).

That's where this fantastic fan-made planner comes in. Head to stardew.info/planner to try it out. The planner does pretty much exactly what you'd expect. It provides an overhead view of an empty farm, on which you can paint in the boxes to represent crops, fences, roads, and a whole lot more. It even shows an overlay for the area-of-effect for sprinklers and scarecrows, something not even represented in the game itself. Once you come up with a layout you like, you can hit the save icon and bookmark the generated URL to return to your design.

Once you do get your in-game farm looking as good as your planned one, here's a guide on how to take a screenshot of the entire thing at once.

Now if you'll excuse me, I've got a farm to plan.