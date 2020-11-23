This speedy WD Black SN750 SSD is half price right now at just $63

Who can blame you for wanting a little more solid state storage right now, and this Western Digital Black Friday SSD will give you that at speed. What with Call of Duty Cold War following in footsteps of its predecessor's size 14s, and talk of next-gen consoles making HDD storage seem seriously sluggish, there's plenty of reasons to pick up a new NVMe SSD drive today.

Lucky for you, it's a great time to be investing in a SSD. Not only are super-fast NVMe drives more widely available than ever, they're also now available at a decent price—and not just because of the holiday consumerism fest that is Black Friday. This here WD Black SN750, one of the best NVMe SSDs around today, is a prime example of that.

The SN750 has been on a steady price tumble over the past year, with its latest price of $62.99 coming in as its lowest yet. That's just over half off its asking price at launch at $129 and a good deal less than the price this SSD was sat at three months ago.

It's also a touch less than the comparable Samsung 970 Evo Plus at $79.99 on Amazon—a saving of 38 percent.

WD Black SN750 500GB NVMe SSD | $79.99 $62.99 at Amazon

The SN750 is a fantastically swift PCIe 3.0 drive that's capable of keeping up with the best. More important, if you have an M.2 slot spare, it's plenty speedy enough to load the latest games in no time at all.View Deal

That's a great deal for a 500GB drive that doesn't suck, too. The SN750 performs admirably close to market leader, Samsung, and offers 3,470MB/s sequential read and 3,000MB/s sequential write speeds. It also matches some of the best PCIe 3.0 drives around in real-world performance testing.

WD has since announced the WD Black SN850, the successor to the SN750 and fit with PCIe 4.0, but that doesn't make the SN750 any less of a fantastic drive if you're on a PC without speedier interconnect.

Check out our guide to this year's Black Friday SSD deals for more ways to upgrade your gaming PC's storage without breaking the bank.