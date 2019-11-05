This smart 27-inch 1440p Acer Predator gaming monitor is on sale for $400

Amazon has got a great cheap gaming monitor deal on a 27-inch Acer Predator, at its lowest price ever at $399.99. Perfect if you're in the market for a premium monitor. The Acer Predator XB271HU model is a hell of monitor with 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, and can be overclocked to 165Hz. This G-Sync compatible monitor also sports 4 USB 3.0 ports, speakers and can pivot and tilt in all sorts of ways.

At $400, the Predator XB271HU is a great choice if you've looking for a quality gaming monitor. Acer Predator gaming monitors regularly make it on to our best gaming monitors lists so when we seen discounts like this happening, we need to make sure you know. If you want a 4K option Amazon also has the XB271HK model of the Predator that does 4K at 60Hz that's on sale too for $586, though we've seen it cheaper before.

