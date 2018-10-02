This RX Vega 64 graphics card with three free games is $470 right now

AMD's top-of-the-line graphics card, the RX Vega 64, has been gradually falling in price over the past few months. Sapphire's Nitro+ model has now dropped to just $469.99 on Newegg, which is about $50-100 less than what other versions are currently listed for.

This Vega 64 GPU has 8GB of HBM2 memory, with a core clock of 1373MHz and a boost clock of 1580MHz. As for connectivity, you get two HDMI 2.0b and two DisplayPort 1.4. The card comes with free PC copies of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control Origins.

You can buy the Nitro+ Vega 64 from Newegg. Make sure to use coupon code EMCEPPR73 at checkout to get the full discount.

