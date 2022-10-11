This RX 6700 XT graphics card is actually less than MSRP right now

Audio player loading…

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster SWFT309 | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $519.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $140)

I am so over XFX's naming scheme for its graphics cards, but suffice to say that this graphics card deal is almost identical to the XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster Qick (opens in new tab) we spotted, albeit with a slightly lower boost clock. Though how much difference that will make in gaming will be negligible. This GPU is cheaper though, which is always important.

Sometimes, I still can't believe it. Reasonable prices on graphics cards in 2022? Perish the thought. But while my brain is stuck thinking of GPUs as the high-demand, high-cost items of the last few years, the XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster is out here selling for a startlingly reasonable price. This one is going for under its $479 MSRP.

It's a brave, new post-ethereum merge world (opens in new tab).

That's great news, because here's XFX's take on the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (opens in new tab)—a card that we were a bit unsure about at its original price point but that makes a lot of sense on sale. This GPU can net you buttery-smooth framerates at 1080p and 1440p without missing a beat. Sure, it struggles at 4K, and it lacks Nvidia frills like ray-tracing, but for anyone gaming on monitors with lower (and, let's be honest, still totally adequate) resolutions, this card has got you covered.

This is an RDNA 2 card, which is still — just barely — AMD's latest architecture for its graphics cards, though RDNA 3 is coming soon (opens in new tab). It follows its RDNA 2 brethren by cramming 12GB GDDR6 memory onto its board, handily beating out green team competitors like the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 in terms of raw VRAM. It's no slouch in the clock-speed department either, although it does have a 230W power draw to show for it.

For now, the RX 6700 XT is a great card for 1080p and 1440p gaming at a great price, though when AMD drops the next load of graphics cards you may find yourself wanton. If you're in need of a new GPU right now, though, and aren't too interested in the latest, absolutely gigantic offerings from Nvidia, you could do a lot worse than picking up one of these while it's available for such a steep discount.