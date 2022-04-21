This RTX 3050 gaming laptop for $686 at Dell is a great way to get into PC gaming

Gaming laptops offer a flexible and versatile way of gaming. The only downside being they can be expensive. That isn't always the case though, and this deal from Dell proves that you can enjoy some 1080p gaming for not much cash if you move fast enough. Down to just $686 today, this machine packs up-to-date components with plenty of scope for upgrades to keep it going for years to come too.

The Dell G15 is a well-respected laptop, and this Ryzen version of it comes packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3050 to power your gaming and more serious needs well. AMD may have just released its Ryzen 6000-series, but this is still a capable CPU that'll stand the test of time well. You're looking at a 6-core, 12-thread Zen 3 chip that can boost up to 4.2GHz.

The key component for any gaming laptop is the GPU, and while it's fair to say that the RTX 3050 isn't the most powerful GPU out there, it is an Ampere chip, and that's Nvidia's very latest architecture. You're going to have to tweak the settings for the triple-A games if you want smooth frame rates, but GeForce Experience is on hand to make this as smooth as possible. And as an RTX GPU, you get access to ray tracing and DLSS too.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch 120Hz 1080p | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $984.98 $685.99 at Dell (save $298.99)

This is a healthy saving on an already budget-friendly laptop, making for a great all-around bargain. For that, you get an up-to-date AMD CPU and Nvidia GPU. You'll want to upgrade the RAM and SSD after purchase, but that is at least easy enough to do, and you'll end up with a solid 1080p gaming machine regardless. A real bargain.

Compromises have had to be made to hit this price point, and a quick scan over the specs will reveal that it only comes with a single 8GB stick of RAM and the SSD is on the small side at 256GB, although it is an NVMe SSD, so it is at least speedy. Both of these can be easily upgraded after the fact though, and the classic gamer chassis used by the G15 means such upgrades are straightforward.

Overall, this is a great deal on a solid laptop.