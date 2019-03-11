This Resident Evil 2 Remake mod kills off Mr. X for good

Opinion is split on Resident Evil 2's terrifyingly omnipresent lurker Mr X: some hate him, and think he destroys the pace of the game. Others love him, because he's horrific and scary and this is horror, after all. Others still, like to turn him into Thomas the Tank Engine. But for those who can't abide the giant marching fellow, there's a mod to remove him entirely.

Created by MaVeRick, X No More does exactly what the title suggests. Best of all, it doesn't break scripted events, so during occasions when the old lunk is necessary to advance the story, the story will advance on its own via the help of a "friendly ghost".

While the mod will definitely make the game easier, I've seen a ton of people complain about him: some don't like randomised encounters (RIP if they ever play Alien: Isolation), and I can understand why. There's one encounter in the Police Station that I'd happily see him removed from. If you count yourself among these folk, then with the power of PC gaming you can now bravely approach RE2 again.

Or perhaps you'd like to keep him, only with DMX playing upon his approach? Or perhaps you'd like to see what's under his trenchcoat? You do you.

Cheers, DSOGaming.