This power supply has way more wattage than most gamers need

You probably don't need an 1800W power supply, but Enermax just announced a new one anyway, just in case you have a seriously power-hungry system. There's even a bit of headroom if you're able to push that much—the new Maxrevo 1800 peaks at 1900W.

That's almost twice as much wattage as Seasonic's Prime 1000 Titanium, which we consider the best power supply in the high-end category. Enermax's model isn't quite as efficient though, with dual 80 Plus Gold certifications (80 Plus Gold and 80 Plus 230V EU Gold) instead of 80 Plus Titanium.

Nearly 1600W (133A) is distributed to half a dozen +12V rails—there's 20A available on +12V1 and 35A on each of the others. At peak, that bumps up to 1800W (150A). Enermax says it's specially designed for multi-GPU rigs, video editing workstations, industrial PCs, and servers.

One of the more interesting features is a patented turbo switch. When you press the button, the PSU's fan goes full throttle (3100 rpm) to create "extra massive airflow." Enermax claims this reduces temps of critical components by 10-15C. It's a little unsettling if that's ever needed—PSUs shouldn't require that sort of thing—but I suppose some users might find comfort in having that option when doing heavy lifting with their PC.

If you're wondering how much wattage you actually need, there are various online PSU calculators that will give you a rough estimate. You might be surprised at the results. Using Outer Vision's calculator, I ran the numbers for a decked out desktop PC with an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, 32GB of RAM, two GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards, an M.2 SSD and HDD, and six case fans. The recommendation? An 802W PSU. Nobody makes a precisely 802W PSU, but a quality 800W model should be enough, or 850W-1000W for peace of mind (which brings us back to the Seasonic Prime 1000 Titanium for high-end PCs).

The Maxrevo 1800 will be available later this month. Enermax didn't announce a price, but did say it is backed by a 10-year warranty.

Incidentally, this isn't the highest wattage PSU on the market. There are models that go even higher, like FSP's Cannon 2000. That model probably found a few buyers before the cryptocurrency mining market came crumbling down.