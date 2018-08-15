This PNY GTX 1080 is just $430 from Dell right now

There have been a ton of deals over the past year or so from Dell's online store, and they usually involved giving people free Dell gift cards. If you still have some of those cards laying around, now you can get a high-end GPU at a good price. PNY's GTX 1080 is just $429.99 right now from the Dell.com store.

This card has a very basic black exterior, but reviews on Amazon and Newegg are mostly positive. There's no mention of overclocking anywhere, but it does have a boost clock of 1733 MHz. For connectivity, you get three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0b, and one dual-link DVI-D.

You can buy the PNY GTX 1080 from Dell.