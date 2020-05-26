This overclocked Radeon RX 5700 is on sale for $310, the lowest price around

Over at Newegg, you can snag an Asus Radeon RX 5700 Evo Edition graphics card for $309.99 right now. That's the price after inputting promo code VGAPCJY284A at checkout, which knocks $70 off the retail sticker. The discount also makes this the least expensive 5700 available.

Of course, if you have the luxury of waiting for next-gen GPUs from AMD (RDNA 2) and Nvidia (Ampere) that are coming out later this year, then by all means, you should do that. If you're in more immediate need of an upgrade, this is a good deal to pounce on.

The model that's on sale is factory overclocked. In Game mode, it sports a 1,515 MHz base clock (up from 1,465MHz), a 1,675 'game' clock (up from 1,625MHz), and a 1,750MHz boost clock (up from 1,725MHz).

Those are all modest overclocks, though there is also a preconfigured OC mode that pushes things even further. In OC mode, the Evo Edition card features a 1,565MHz base clock (+100MHz over reference), 1,720MHz game clock (+95MHz), and the same 1,750MHz boost clock (+25MHz).

To keep temps in check, Asus opted for dual-axial fan cooling solution with "longer fan blades and a unique barrier ring to increase air pressure." Asus also says it puts these cards through a 144-hour validation program with a series of "stringent tests."

In general, the 5700 is faster than a GeForce RTX 2060 (without ray tracing). It's a good option for playing games at 1080p or 1440p.