This MSI gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $765 right now

It's a great time to buy a gaming laptop, even with the Black Friday/Cyber Monday madness behind us. If you're still in the market for a portable gaming rig, one variant of the super-popular MSI GL63 with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is just $764.99 at Walmart and Newegg. That's $100-200 less than the cheapest laptops on Newegg with the same graphics card.

This laptop is a great value for the price, with a 4-core/8-thread Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of VRAM. The display is a 15.6-inch IPS screen, though it only seems to be 60Hz. It would have been nice to see 16GB RAM, but you can't expect much more at this price.

While the MSRP of $1,199 seems inflated, this is undoubtedly a good deal at $765, as laptops with the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card rarely drop this low. For perspective, the next cheapest 1660 Ti laptop right now on Newegg is an open-box MSI laptop for $900, and laptops with that GPU usually didn't drop below $900 during Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales.