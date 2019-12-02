This MSI gaming laptop with a 4K screen and 32GB RAM is on sale for $1,500

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
There are still plenty of live deals on gaming laptops for the few hours left in Cyber Monday, but if you haven't decided on a portable gaming rig yet, one of MSI's creator-focused laptops is on sale for $1,499.99 at Amazon. That's $400 below the usual cost, and the lowest price ever for this particular model.
This version of the MSI P65 Creator has a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-9760H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, and a 1TB SSD. While you can find laptops with an RTX 2060 for $100-300 less right now (see our Cyber Monday laptop deals roundup for some options), the 4K display and 32GB of RAM sets this apart from the competition.
This laptop is primarily designed to be a productivity workhouse first, and a gaming laptop second. However, the thin minimalist design might make this an attractive option for anyone sick of the typical gaming aesthetic that most competing laptops go with. We wouldn't count on it as a 4K gaming machine with those specs either—some older stuff will hit that resolution, but newer games might need some downscaling to maintain a decent framerate.
