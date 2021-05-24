This mouse with a gaming grade 12,000 DPI sensor is down to a measly $10

Bargain hunters in search of a gaming mouse need look no further than Nixcen's Nixeus Revel Fit, which is on sale at Newegg for $9.99 today. Normally such a low price for a mouse would be a red flag, especially one billing itself as a 'gaming' rodent. But looking at the specifications and user reviews, this one is worth considering, even if only to have as a backup.

The dirt-cheap pricing comes courtesy of a $30 discount, by the way—it has a $39.99 list price, which is still pretty affordable for a gaming mouse, though the MSRP is closer to some lower end models from more recognizable brands.

Low Priced Gaming Mouse With a 12000 DPI Nixeus Revel Fit Gaming Mouse | 12,000 DPI | $39.99 $9.99 at Newegg (save $30)

Don't be fooled by the super cheap pricing, this lightweight gaming mouse features a Pixart MM3360 sensor, Omron switches, and eight programmable buttons.View Deal

What stands out about this model (other than the $10 price tag) is the Pixart MW3360 sensor. This is the same sensor that is found in mice like the Glorious Model O and Cooler Master's MM520 and MasterMouse Pro L mice.

There are eight preconfigured DPI settings, ranging from 400 DPI on the low end to 12,000 DPI at the high end. You can probably tweak those with the Nixeus Revel software utility, though it's an entirely optional installation—this is a plug-n-play mouse, meaning no custom drivers or software required.

The mouse also features Omron switches for the main clickers, which are two of five programmable buttons on the Revel Fit. This is not something that is often found in a $10 mouse. It's relatively lightweight in design too, at 100 grams.

I've not used this mouse myself, but the user reviews on Amazon and Newegg are encouraging, as are some of the experiences posted to Reddit.