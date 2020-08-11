This Minecraft recreation of Destiny 2's Tower is very impressive

Destiny 2's glistening social hub The Tower has been meticulously recreated in Minecraft – the video above shows it in action. It's the work of EetzJosh, who writes that it took 168 hours to create, with the help of collaborators Mealyac and Limonada.

As you can see, no detail has been spared within the bounds of what's possible in Minecraft. The build utilizes 226,089 blocks, and thanks to BSL Shaders it has a distinctive sun-scorched sci-fi feel straight out of Bungie's original. The world file isn't available publicly, but EetzJosh writes on YouTube that if there's enough interest it may be released. So: let's make enough interest.

Most noteworthy Minecraft builds of late have involved cool hacks rather than architectural artistry, so it's nice to see some good old fashioned block-by-block grind achieve such fantastic results.

