This might just be the cheapest PCIe 4.0 Cyber Monday SSD deal we'll find today

Ripping through the turbulent atmosphere of Cyber Monday SSD deals, are some amazing deals on Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSDs. These speedy storage solutions are down to a propelling $90, down from $120. That's a quarter off the RRP, meaning you can get you can get your hands on the latest super fast storage, for under $90. Ridiculous.

With leading class levels of endurance, the Sabrent Rocket should see you right with its fanciful 850TBW. Not to mention the sequential 5,000MB/s read and 2,500M/s write speeds it throws up when paired with Gen4 MOBOs. It even boasts an honorable 3,400MB/s and 2,500MB/s over PCIe 3.0 connections, as well.

Even the software that comes with the Rocket is top-tier. It includes a free OEM copy of Acronis True Image, Sabrent’s Sector Size Converter (SSC) which lets you switch between 4K and 512e sector sizes, and a Control Panel app—so you can monitor it and upgrade the firmware.

The alternative 1TB version noted above is also a viable option, so have a look there if you're looking to keep more than a few big games installed at once. Obviously it's a little more expensive than its lower capacity counterpart, but other than more storage space, you're also getting even speedier sequential writes of up to 4,400MB/s.

And for such a discount, either of these are worth a look. Still, if neither tickles your fancy, below are some more alternatives.