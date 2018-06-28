This LG 24-inch 1080p monitor is just $100 right now

Not everyone needs a 120Hz FreeSync ultrawide 4K monitor with RGB lighting. If you just want a plain 'n' simple 1080p panel, or maybe a secondary monitor to go with your existing display, this is the deal for you. Newegg currently has the LG 24MC57HQ-P IPS monitor for just $99.99 when you use a coupon code.

The display has a resolution of 1920x1080, 5ms response time, and measures 23.8 inches diagonally. For input, you get one HDMI port and one VGA connector. The monitor has its own stand, but you can use any standard VESA mount.

You can buy the LG 24MC57HQ-P from Newegg here. Make sure to use coupon code EMCPVRX42 at checkout to get the full discount.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.