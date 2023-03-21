This keyboard designed for a single rhythm game is literally UwU

By Jacob Ridley
published

The Wooting UwU is a sight for sore eyes. And tired fingers.

Wooting UwU keyboard in a cloud
(Image credit: Wooting)

Wooting, the makers of our favorite gaming keyboard (opens in new tab) right now, has surprise dropped a compact keyboard that is surprisingly adorable for a keeb with only three keys.

Three keys? Yeah, the keyboard affectionately called the Wooting UwU (opens in new tab) is designed with one game in mind, the free-to-play rhythm game called osu! (opens in new tab)

See more

If you haven't played the game, it only requires just a few click clacks of a keyboard, along with some swift and melodic movements of a mouse, or even a tablet (opens in new tab). The game's become super popular on social media apps, namely TikTok, because it's absolutely frantic at times, and Wooting is hopping on the train with its own specially designed keyboard. If you can call it that.

I'll admit I did think it was a little early for an April Fool's joke when I first caught sight of the UwU, but then I delved a little deeper into this thing and, yeah, it's pretty cool. It comes with support for all the excellent features we love about the Wooting Two HE (opens in new tab) and Wooting 60HE (opens in new tab), meaning fully analogue and highly customisable switches, so even this little keyboard can get a whole lot more done than it lets on with its diminutive design.

Maybe that means it'll be more useful for other shortcuts beyond just frantic tapping in osu! I can see a streamer finding some use for this sort of thing, though there are a million and one streaming consoles available today that are built for that exact purpose. Sometimes less is more, though.

Wooting will have the board up for pre-order on April 6, which is when we'll see how much money the company is asking for to pick one of these boards up. If you order one, expect it to turn up in August this year, which isn't a bad turnaround for a Wooting board.

Image (opens in new tab)


Best gaming monitor: Pixel-perfect panels
Best high refresh rate monitor: Screaming quick
Best 4K monitor for gaming: High-res only
Best 4K TV for gaming: Big-screen 4K PC gaming

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley
Senior Hardware Editor

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, however, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.

See comments