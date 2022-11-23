This is the slick 14-inch RTX 3060 Black Friday laptop deal we want the most

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14: a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around. No-nonsense specs in a delightful package. That $500 saving doesn't hurt either.

Beastly desktop-replacement gaming portables grab all the headlines. But for gaming on the move, the slick, sleek Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an absolute beaut. The 14-inch form factor makes for an eminently portable gaming rig. It's very nicely built and extremely well specified. And now it's available for sub $900 (opens in new tab). Where do we sign up?

BestBuy, actually. The full spec list of the specific Zephyrus G14 on offer kicks off with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU. Yes, that's a last-gen chip. But the latest 6000 Series is a very mild update, and the 5800HS is a powerful eight-core CPU that clocks up to 4.4GHz. There's absolutely no shortage of CPU power.

On the GPU side, it's the trusty Nvidia Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. It's a couple of tiers down the Nvidia Ampere stack, for sure. But it's well matched to the Zephyrus's 1080p, 144Hz display.

To that core spec, you can add 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Unlike a lot of gaming portables, which can run out of puff after just a few hours, the G14 also offers good battery life of around nine hours for light tasks.

Performance aside, it's surely general design and engineering that makes the G14 stand out. This is a beautifully designed and built laptop with some gorgeous detailing, including the signature programmable LED matrix lighting on the rear of the screen.

In short, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 feels every inch the premium gaming portable. At $900, it's an absolute steal.