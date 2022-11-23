This is the one SSD deal you need this Black Friday

(opens in new tab) SK Hynix Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe SSD | M.2 SSD | 2TB | 7,000MB/s read, 6,500MB/s write | $259.99 $169.99 on Amazon (save $90) (opens in new tab)

One of the best NCMe SSDs out there right now, the SK Hynix P41 has fast write speeds and effectively no weaknesses. It's main drawback is its price compared to competitive drives but with this steep deal that's no longer a factor.

If you're looking for an SSD deal this Black Friday, the SK Hynix P41 is the way to go. It may not be a brand most folks are on the lookout for, but its specs speak for themselves (read write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 6,500MB/s respectively) and our review from October says even more than that.

"This is a damn fine drive," we say in our 90% SK Hynix Platinum P41 review. "It's at least as good as pretty much anything else out there, trading blows with WD's new Black SN850X, Samsung's upgraded 990 Pro and the usual Phison E18-powered suspects."

If you haven't heard of SK Hynix, the company is actually a big deal: despite not being a hugely recognizable brand name in the west, it's the second-biggest RAM chipmaker in the world behind Samsung. You've almost certainly used a PC or a phone with SK Hynix chips in it, even if you didn't know it.

Among the few negatives we found with this drive (alongside running "a tiny bit hot" and "unspectacular 4K performance" referring to a type of random reads/writes) was that it's a smidge more expensive than competing drives like the WD Black SN850, which currently ranks first on our list of best SSDs for gaming.

The SK Hynix P41 comes in a close second pick thanks in part to its price. With this current 35% discount, I'd flip that order for the purposes of buying this Black Friday. The SN850 also has sales floating around the retailers, but even after a discount you'd be spending $230 to get a comparable 2TB drive to the P41's discounted $170. It's hands-down the best SSD buy right now.

This is the first time the Platinum P41 has been on major sale, so it's a fine time to pick up one of the best NVMe SSDs while it's our honorary #1 pick.