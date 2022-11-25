Live
Live now: the best Black Friday SSD deals to boost your PC storage
Make space for more games with these wildly cheap Black Friday SSD deals on our favorite drives.
These Black Friday SSD deals are making already good SSD prices look even more irresistible. If you want to upgrade your already speedy storage with another terabyte or more of flash memory, or finally get rid of your sluggish HDD, now's the time to do so.
Without a doubt, an SSD is one of the cheapest and most effective upgrades you can make to your gaming PC. If you are still rocking a boot drive on a spinning platter, this will be a monumental upgrade. Sure, you'll have to transfer your OS and files onto the SSD to get started, but that's easy enough. Once you do you'll notice a major increase in boot speed and how responsive your whole PC feels.
I'm sure many PC gamers have already made the switch, but you can never have too much storage space on your PC. If, like me, you probably end up leaving at least a dozen or more games installed on your PC at any one time—I will get around to finishing Assassin's Creed Valhalla one day. Sometimes I even find a whole launcher stuffed with games I'd forgotten about entirely. Well, that's when some extra space comes in handy: it feels good to stuff a bunch more SSD storage into your rig and just forget about the uninstall button once again.
Right now that extra storage space won't cost you the world, either. These Black Friday SSD deals really are something, and on the SSDs we've tested and recommend, too.
- 1TB SSD - Solidigm P41 Plus |
$89.99$59.99 at Amazon (save $30)
- 1TB SSD - Samsung 980 SSD |
$139.99$79.99 at Amazon (save $60)
- 2TB SSD - Intel 670p SSD |
$169.99$149.99 at Amazon (save $20)
- 2TB SSD - SK Hynix Platinum P41 |
$259.99$169.99 at Amazon (save $90)
Samsung 980 Pro | 2TB | 7,000MB/s read | 5,100MB/s writes |
$399.99 $189.99 at Amazon (save $210) (opens in new tab)
It's not the cheapest 2TB SSD on the deals block this Black Friday, but it's absolutely one of the best value. If you're looking for serious PCIe 4.0 speed and a huge amount of capacity, the 980 Pro 2TB fits the bill. And if you want something for your PS5... well, the heatsink makes it happy to slot into your console.
PNY XLR8 CS3140 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,500MB/s read | 5,650MB/s writes |
$229.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $130) (opens in new tab)
PNY has got an impressive little NVMe 1TB on sale for $100. It's a solid drive that can also be used inside a PlayStation 5 for an easy storage upgrade. If you got some extra spending cash, there's a 2TB version of the drive with a heatsink on sale for only $270 (opens in new tab). Either way, you won't be disappointed.
WD_BLACK SN850X | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s writes |
$134.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $35) (opens in new tab)
The updated SN850X isn't hugely different from the non-X version, but it has a slightly different SanDisk controller and higher performance. The big thing, though, is that it runs much cooler, so you don't really need a heatsinked version. It's also cheaper than the older drive right now, too.
