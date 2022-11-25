Live now: the best Black Friday SSD deals to boost your PC storage

These Black Friday SSD deals are making already good SSD prices look even more irresistible. If you want to upgrade your already speedy storage with another terabyte or more of flash memory, or finally get rid of your sluggish HDD, now's the time to do so.

Without a doubt, an SSD is one of the cheapest and most effective upgrades you can make to your gaming PC. If you are still rocking a boot drive on a spinning platter, this will be a monumental upgrade. Sure, you'll have to transfer your OS and files onto the SSD to get started, but that's easy enough. Once you do you'll notice a major increase in boot speed and how responsive your whole PC feels.

I'm sure many PC gamers have already made the switch, but you can never have too much storage space on your PC. If, like me, you probably end up leaving at least a dozen or more games installed on your PC at any one time—I will get around to finishing Assassin's Creed Valhalla one day. Sometimes I even find a whole launcher stuffed with games I'd forgotten about entirely. Well, that's when some extra space comes in handy: it feels good to stuff a bunch more SSD storage into your rig and just forget about the uninstall button once again.

Right now that extra storage space won't cost you the world, either. These Black Friday SSD deals really are something, and on the SSDs we've tested and recommend, too.