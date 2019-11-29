This is one of the cheapest RTX 2070 laptops right now, at just $1,500

This year's Black Friday has proved a great time to buy a laptop, as models with Nvidia's mid-range GTX 1660 Ti graphics card can now be easily found for under $1,000. However, if you need a bit more graphical horsepower, Asus now has one of its Strix Scar II laptops with an RTX 2070 on sale for $1,499.99. That's $600 off the original MSRP, and cheaper than most other RTX 2070 laptops on Newegg.

This model has an 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. The screen is a large 17.3-inch 1080p display, though it's only 60Hz.

The RTX 2070 graphics card in this laptop will easily handle any game you throw at it, especially considering the 60Hz refresh rate isn't as taxing on GPUs as 120Hz+ screens.

If you don't quite need the blazing performance offered by this laptop, you can find more affordable models in our gaming laptop deals roundup. There's something for every budget.